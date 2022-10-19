Warm Mineral Springs to remain closed to the public, city cites safety concerns

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian caused significant damage to Warm Mineral Springs Park.

The City of North Port, after inspection, has determined that the park at this time cannot meet the criteria for safe reopening.

To safely reopen to the public, the facility must have:

Reliable power

A safe supply of drinking water

Windows, roofs and exterior walls that prevent severe water intrusion

Working air conditioning

Indoor air quality that has been assessed by an industrial hygienist

Water quality that has been assessed by State Certified (Florida Department of Health) contractor

Storm debris must be removed and stored in a secure location

Professional assessment of buildings that deem them safe to occupy

The City of North Port brought in a structural engineer and electrical contractor to complete a professional assessment of the buildings on site. They posted a placard of condemnation.

As a result of the extended closure and significant storm damage, the City Commission will review the site management agreement with the vendor who operates the facility, National and State Park Concessions, Inc., at its Oct. 25 meeting.

“We know how passionate many of our patrons and residents are about the springs, but please, do not try to enter the facility or pass the safety fencing to get to the water,” said Sandy Pfundheller, Director of Parks & Recreation. “In addition to damage sustained by the buildings, there is a risk of debris in the water. These hazards may not be visible from the surface.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.