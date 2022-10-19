Advertise With Us
Sarasota Housing Authority opens Lofts on Lemon affordable housing

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -- The Sarasota Housing Authority has finally opened the doors to the brand new Lofts on Lemon apartment building.

The Lofts on Lemon is a 128-unit apartment building located near 9th St. and Lemon Ave. in Sarasota.

52 of the 128 units were set aside for the working class. The price of the units are income driven.

According to Jack Meredith, Chairman of the Sarasota Housing Authority, the concept was to give an opportunity to Sarasota’s hard working police officers, firefighters, teachers, and others to live near the cities where they work.

“It pays to be able to work close to home. We have some applicants that have been commuting over an hour just to be able to get to work. Now they’re able to actually afford a home where they actually live and work,” said Meredith.

Aside from the 52 reserved for workforce housing, 60 others are dedicated for tax credit. According to Meredith, one applicant was approved to live in a two-bedroom unit for $900.

Sasha Davis is another applicant who just got her stamp of approval to move in. She is a Certified Nursing Assistant who works to take care of her three daughters. She said finding an affordable home in Sarasota was tough.

“You couldn’t really find too many affordable housing here in Sarasota—downtown specifically. Coming from my neighborhood, it just seems like an upgrade to me coming into these newer apartments. It’s my first time moving into something that’s new,” she said.

She said she’s ecstatic to move-in on Friday and become apart of the community.

“It was the perfect opportunity for me and my girls to have a good downtown experience living in the city. I know that Sarasota is growing. I’m excited to embark on this journey,” she said.

