Sanibel Causeway reopens following Hurricane Ian

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - Following its destruction by Hurricane Ian, the Sanibel Causeway has reopened.

Gov. Ron DeSantis was present at Wednesday’s announcement. The Florida Department of Transportation worked tirelessly in the days following the collapse. Within 21 days of the collapse, the 3-mile-long structure was rebuilt.

The causeway collapse delayed the delivery of needed services and supplies to the hard-hit Sanibel community. Crews worked around the clock to restore drivable access for the 6,000 residents. With the completion of the temporary emergency repairs to the Sanibel Causeway, FDOT will now work with Lee County on plans for permanent repairs on the causeway.

FDOT, in partnership with Lee County, has completed emergency repairs to several other damaged bridges in the Lee County area, including repairs to the Pine Island Bridge in less than three days in addition to Big Carlos Pass, Big Hickory, Little Carlos Pass, and New Pass Bridges.

Access to Sanibel Island via the Sanibel Causeway will be managed by Lee County. For more information, please visit www.leegov.com or follow Lee County on Facebook at www.facebook.com/leecountyflbocc.

