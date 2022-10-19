Salvation Army serving meals in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Salvation Army is providing hot meals for local in Arcadia needing a respite from hurricane recovery.

Meals are served every day at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. while food supplies last in the corner lot of Polk Avenue and Hickory Street, across from the post office.

The Salvation Army group based in Port Charlotte gas up, load supplies on their trucks and travel around Southwest Florida to 12 different sites to give out hot meals.

The group has volunteers from Georgia, Missouri, and Virginia.

