NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are searching for a woman last seen Tuesday night at 9 p.m.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ann Joseph, 25, please contact the North Port Police Department.

Ann was last seen leaving her home on Targee Avenue on foot. Her family states it is unlike her to be gone this long.

