North Port checking in with businesses recovering from the storm

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is making a proactive effort to make sure local businesses have the help they need to recover from Hurricane Ian.

Any business that paid taxes to the city in the last year and has a North Port address will be receiving a call from a team of volunteers to make sure they know to fill out state damage assessment surveys for financial and physical damages suffered during the storm.

“It is incumbent upon us to check in on them following a storm of Hurricane Ian’s magnitude and make sure they are aware of the resources that have been made available to them,” City Manager Jerome Fletcher said.

Businesses are also being sent a business resource guide that includes links to apply for disaster assistance through FEMA, the Small Business Administration and additional resources made available from partners such as CareerSource.

“Many of the local businesses we’re speaking with just have not thought to ask for help,” said Mel Thomas, Economic Development Division Manager. “Most of them are simply cleaning up debris, calling workers back in, and continuing to work hard to recover,” he said.

“As a city, it’s our job to reach out and ask, ‘Are you OK?’ and send them resources to aid in their recovery.”

If you need assistance for your local business following Hurricane Ian, call the Economic Development Division at 941-429-7029 or email economicdevelopment@NorthPortFL.gov.

