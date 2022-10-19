Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

North Port checking in with businesses recovering from the storm

North Port businesses that sustained damage during Hurricane Ian can get help from the city.
North Port businesses that sustained damage during Hurricane Ian can get help from the city.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is making a proactive effort to make sure local businesses have the help they need to recover from Hurricane Ian.

Any business that paid taxes to the city in the last year and has a North Port address will be receiving a call from a team of volunteers to make sure they know to fill out state damage assessment surveys for financial and physical damages suffered during the storm.

“It is incumbent upon us to check in on them following a storm of Hurricane Ian’s magnitude and make sure they are aware of the resources that have been made available to them,” City Manager Jerome Fletcher said.

Businesses are also being sent a business resource guide that includes links to apply for disaster assistance through FEMA, the Small Business Administration and additional resources made available from partners such as CareerSource.

“Many of the local businesses we’re speaking with just have not thought to ask for help,” said Mel Thomas, Economic Development Division Manager. “Most of them are simply cleaning up debris, calling workers back in, and continuing to work hard to recover,” he said.

“As a city, it’s our job to reach out and ask, ‘Are you OK?’ and send them resources to aid in their recovery.”

If you need assistance for your local business following Hurricane Ian, call the Economic Development Division at 941-429-7029 or email economicdevelopment@NorthPortFL.gov.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas Festival
St. Armands Christmas festival plans stir conversation
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Man charged with abusing body of woman last seen in Florida
Halloween is coming to Nathan Benderson Park
Nathan Benderson Park’s Trick or Treat on the Lake coming next week!
City of Sarasota announces fall event calendar
Parrish woman dies in one-car crash

Latest News

In 1952, Mantle's All-Star career had just begun
Certified Sports Guaranty certifies Mickey Mantle card worth $2 million
Red Tide on Lido Beach - Taken August 5, 2021
DOH-Sarasota issues Red Tide Advisory for several south county beaches
A happy surprise for two North Port kids!
Kids injured while riding bikes get wonderful surprise from North Port PD
The Salvation Army is collecting for Christmas and Thanksgiving.
Salvation Army serving meals in Arcadia