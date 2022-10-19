Advertise With Us
Kids injured while riding bikes get wonderful surprise from North Port PD

A happy surprise for two North Port kids!
A happy surprise for two North Port kids!(NPPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police provided a happy update to a story that had a community very concerned.

Earlier this month, following Hurricane Ian, two students were riding their bikes on Nimbus Drive. Sarasota County Schools were out due to the storm. Officers say a driver struck the two kids who were then transported to the hospital.

The two boys, now identified as, Isaac and Jaidyn, sustained injuries but are expected to be okay.

A family friend, Danielle Dominguez, reached out to NPPD looking for assistance with obtaining new bicycles for the boys with the hope that the tragic incident would not hinder the boys from riding in the future.

“With the help of a generous donation from a citizen, donations from Walmart, and the assistance of Lou’s Bike Shop, North Port NPPD’s Community Policing Unit was able to provide two new bicycles to the boys. We hope for a speedy recovery and future fun riding again. Look for the positives! " reads a post from the department!

