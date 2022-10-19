IRS extends deadlines for those affected

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you have been affected by Hurricane Ian, the Internal Revenue Service has extended tax payment deadlines.

The IRS is offering relief to any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. This relief will postpone certain tax filings and payment deadlines that started Sept. 23. Affected individuals and businesses will have until Feb. 15, 2023, to file returns and pay any taxes that were originally due during this period.

This also means that individuals who had a valid extension to file their 2021 return due on Oct. 17, will also have until Feb. 15, 2023, to file.

Payments related to these 2021 returns that were due on April 18 are not eligible for this relief.

If you have a business or live in Florida, you might be able to qualify for tax relief. The current list of eligible localities is always available on the disaster relief page on IRS.gov.

