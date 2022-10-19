Housing rehab assistance available in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County low- and very low-income homeowners can apply for financial help for housing rehabilitation and replacement assistance through Oct. 24.

Qualifying residents can apply for the State Housing Initiative Partnership Housing Rehabilitation/Replacement Program, which provides 0% interest-deferred payment 30-year loans to make code-related repairs to single-family homes or replace dilapidated single-family housing structures.

Through this program, housing conditions can be corrected and modified to improve the health, safety and welfare for the people who live there.

Program entry forms are available on the Rehabilitation/Replacement Program webpage. Those who need help completing and submitting an online entry form can call 941-749-3029.

On Oct. 31, county staff will use a lottery-style drawing to determine which applications to review first. Funding will be awarded to households who meet the eligibility requirements until all funds have been committed.

To be eligible, households must be located in unincorporated Manatee County or City of Palmetto and be within the program standards for very low/low income and property value. Read eligibility requirements online.

