Hospital sponsors job fair in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A host of local businesses are looking to hire about 200 people at a job fair Wednesday in Sarasota.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital is the main sponsor of the Building Back job fair, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hampton Inn and Suites, 975 University Parkway.

The hospital has dozens of openings for all of its campuses and also is working with 20 other employers onsite at the event today with jobs in many career fields. Other employers expected to be on hand include Amazon, FHI Works , Mister Sparky, 5/3rd Bank, Massey Services, Allied Universal, Synergy Lighting, Chris Craft , Swissport, Cowan Logistics, United Ground Express, Nursing Styles and Bankers Life.

