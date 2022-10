Discovering the Epiphytes (Air Plants) of the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Plants grow in the ground, right? Up to twenty percent of them don’t need the ground at all. The world’s best scientific collection of epiphytes, air plants, are right here on the Suncoast! We call their home Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

