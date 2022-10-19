Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Discovering the Epiphytes (Air Plants) of the Suncoast

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast
By Mike Modrick
Published: Oct. 19, 2022
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Plants grow in the ground, right? Up to twenty percent of them don’t need the ground at all. The world’s best scientific collection of epiphytes, air plants, are right here on the Suncoast! We call their home Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

Watch my Discovering the Suncoast about Bill Selby here:

https://www.mysuncoast.com/video/2022/09/14/discovering-suncoast-selbys-suncoast/

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

