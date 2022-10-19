The chill is on for a couple of days

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s here! Finally some Fall weather we will be able to feel as temperatures drop into the 50s over the next couple of nights, something we haven’t seen since April 20th of this year.

Breezy north winds will make it feel colder (WWSB)

Wednesday we will see breezy conditions out of the NW switching around to the north by midday at 10-20 mph. There is a small craft advisory in effect for area waters with seas building up to 3-5 feet and choppy conditions expected out on the waters. We will see a mix of clouds and sun with some clearing later in the day. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s to start the day on Wednesday. We only warm up into the upper 60s to near 70 by mid afternoon.

Skies will clear out on Thursday morning with lows dropping into the upper 40s well inland and low to mid 50s closer to the coast. We will see plenty of sunshine and high temperatures will warm into the low 70s. The humidity will stay low and it will feel like a chilly Fall day.

Could see some record lows on Thursday (WWSB)

Friday we once again start off cool with a low in the mid 50s inland and near 60 at the beaches. High pressure will bring mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming into the upper 70s to near 80°.

The weekend is shaping up to be spectacular with mostly sunny skies and fairly calm winds with temperatures in the low 80s near the coast and mid 80s inland.

The tropics remain quiet for now. There are some signs of an area of low pressure developing to the NE of the Bahamas late next week. Nothing to worry about here at this time.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.