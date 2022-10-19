Certified Sports Guaranty certifies Mickey Mantle card worth $2 million

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - A Lakewood Ranch sports appraisal company just received one of the world’s most expensive baseball cards.

Certified Sports Guaranty received the iconic 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle card valued at over $2 million dollars. The folks at CSG, says this is the most valuable card they have ever certified.

Fewer than 20 are graded higher out of about 2,000 in the world, including one that sold for $12.6 million in August 2022, setting a record for most expensive sports card at auction.

The Mantle card is a rarity in the collecting world. In 1952, Mantle’s All-Star career had just begun, and the world of sports cards was being revolutionized by a newcomer known as Topps Chewing Gum, Inc.

Topps’ ambitious 1952 set is widely considered to have set the framework for modern sports cards.

Unfortunately, it did not sell well and legend says that the company dumped a lot of the cards into a watery grave.

Mantle played for the New York Yankees from 1951 to 1968, when they won seven World Series championships. He won the Triple Crown in 1956 and the Gold Glove Award in 1962. Many consider the Hall of Famer to be the best switch hitter in history.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.