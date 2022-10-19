Bradenton woman turns downed trees into fall decor

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman is using her crafty side to help our friends and neighbors in need.

Donna Kmetz is selling her Hurricane Ian Pumpkin Stumps and donating funds to relief efforts.

Kmetz is making the most out of a recent surplus of wood -- all from downed trees in her neighborhood after Ian barreled through.

She has a crafting background, she quit her full-time job five years ago flipping and selling furniture in consignment shops.

On one side, she paints a bright orange fall pumpkin, and on the other, a map of the Sunshine State. The stumps also bear the date of Hurricane Ian.

She says she has made at least 70 of these pumpkins. Kmetz said, “It snowballed! I had no idea people would want them.”

Kmetz is vowing to donate a portion of her proceeds to help relief efforts in Arcadia, Myakka City and parts of Manatee County. And she’s not stopping at fall decor -- she says she’s also planning on some holiday Hurricane Ian stumps.

If you would like to purchase a pumpkin and help relief efforts, email Donna Kmetz at freckledbeachcomber@gmail.com.

