ABC7 ‘s Neighbors Helping Neighbors groups help residents organize relief

Volunteers hand out water at distribution site in North Port
Volunteers hand out water at distribution site in North Port(City of North Port)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People in the Suncoast always take care of their neighbors. In the aftermath of Ian, ABC7 has created two community Facebook groups for residents to organize and spread information following Hurricane Ian.

There is a group for Sarasota and Manatee Counties and a group for Charlotte and DeSoto Counties. We encourage you to get involved, ask questions, post information about drives and local businesses. We’ve also seen posts for missing and recovered animals. Join the groups and get started as we work together!

You can find the Sarasota/Manatee group here.

You can find the Charlotte/Desoto group here.

