Venice reminds residents to properly prepare normal yard waste for pickup

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents in the City of Venice who only sustained minor damage to landscaping and have minimal amounts of vegetative storm debris, such as small branches, leaves and moss, are encouraged to properly prepare these items for regular curbside yard waste collection.

This collection will be subject to change as staffing permits.

A note that this yard waste pickup is separate from that of storm debris contractor Crowder Gulf. The debris contractor is only responsible for collecting the bulky debris from Hurricane Ian.

Smaller items tend to fall through the grapple (claw) being used for debris collection and may require additional cleanup at the curb by the homeowner once the bulky vegetative storm debris has been removed. In addition, the grapple can cause damage to landscaping when there are minimal amounts of materials to pick up.

Leaves and small branches that are properly prepared (in paper bags or containers, less than 4 feet in length and weighing less than 40 lbs.) will be collected with regular yard waste materials. Paper bags should be placed separately from the bulky vegetative debris for collection.

