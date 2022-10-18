Advertise With Us
Uber to give free rides to designated Disaster Recovery Centers

Florida Division of Emergency Management
Florida Division of Emergency Management(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Emergency Management has announced that Uber is offering free round-trip rides up to $30 to 10 state-approved Disaster Recovery Centers in the state.

Select a state-approved DRC listed at FloridaDisaster.org and when ordering your Uber ride, add promo code IANRECOVERY at checkout when setting up your ride in the Uber app.

The Florida State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) has been activated to provide an additional resource for Floridians to receive up-to-date information regarding Hurricane Ian. Residents and visitors can call this toll-free hotline at 1-800-342-3557.

