Toledo Blade Elementary School Re-opens after Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Parents in parts of Sarasota County Schools have been itching to get their students back in school after Hurricane Ian shut them down a few weeks ago.

On Monday, most of their wishes came true as schools like Toledo Blade Elementary finally opened its doors to kids and teachers.

According to some parents, the kids were excited. But, it was actually rather difficult for them to get back into the swing of things.

One of the parents says it was like going through virtual learning during the pandemic all over again.

“All along we’ve kind of kept him in a routine with reading and spelling,” said Toledo Blade Elementary parent Benjamin DeBlasi. “It brought us back to pandemic days when we were trying to be the teacher. He was very excited though to come back and see his friends and to see his teachers.”

Diana Perdomo has a son in preschool. She says even though her child wasn’t in the classroom—she felt his teacher did an incredible job keeping in touch with the students and parents.

“His teacher was constantly asking the parents if they needed anything, or if we had any questions. I felt very involved,” she said.

According to the District’s Communications Director Crain Maniglia, things went smoothly from their perspective.

“Our staff was pretty full. Most of our staff was in place ready to teach. Our attendance for students was very similar. It was like a normal day—so very much like the north opening,” he said.

