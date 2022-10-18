Sweater weather returns to Florida.... finally!

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been 180 days since the temperatures were in the 50s here along the Suncoast. It is about time we start to see some cooler weather move in. After a long hot summer we are going to get a big break and it is about right on time. Usually by the middle of October we begin to see strong cold fronts move through and this one is just a couple of days off this year.

The coldest morning will be Thursday with lows in the mid 50s for many (WWSB)

We will see variable clouds on Tuesday with a chance for a few showers and a possible thunderstorm on Tuesday with the rain chance at 30%. The cooler air will begin to move in late on Tuesday and through early Wednesday morning. It will still be warm on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will begin to pick up out of the NW later in the day at 10-15 mph making for a breezy afternoon and evening once the cold front moves through.

Wednesday morning be breezy and cool with lows in the upper 50s and some clouds still hanging around. Look for mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. There will be some clearing late on Wednesday afternoon as the drier air begins to move in. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s. The average high is around 85 degrees for this time of year.

Skies clear out on Wednesday night making for the coldest night of the season. The lows on Thursday will be in the low to mid 50s and upper 50s along the coast. We will see plenty of sunshine on Thursday with a high around 75°.

Friday will start off cool again with lows in the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. We will see a gradual warming trend with highs on Friday around 78 degrees but should still feel nice as the humidity will stay low.

The weekend is looking good with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday. With no chance for rain this weekend.

Boaters look out for winds to pick up on Tuesday afternoon out of the NW at 10-15 knots later in the day and seas running 2-3 feet with a moderate chop on the bays and inland waters. On Wednesday there may be an advisory issued for coastal waters due to stronger winds expected behind the front.

