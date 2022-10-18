Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
St. Armands Christmas festival stirs conversation

Christmas Festival
Christmas Festival(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The St. Armands Circle Association is concerned over a lack of communication with Tom Leonard and Ride Entertainment, and the increased traffic the festival will bring to the circle. Rachel Burns, the executive director for St. Armands Circle Association, said there has been almost no communication from the festival planners about what is actually going to be put into the park in the circle.

The association is normally in charge of holiday events for the circle, and according to Burns, had the entire month of December planned out. Burns said she is now having to cancel plans because the festival doesn’t want to incorporate them. The festival is also charging guests to participate, something Burns said she doesn’t do.

“It does very much limit what now we can do and what I’ve committed to my merchants that we would do, to get people to come out to the area and get to enjoy something that’s fun and free so then maybe they go get lunch or an ice cream,” said Burns.

The circle has 1,700 parking spots that Burns said can fill up on any normal holiday without a festival. The city says the increased traffic will help support surrounding businesses and restaurants.

“To make St. Armands and Sarasota the place to be this holiday season for families and friends and visitors, and to really bring that holiday experience to the heart of St. Armands Circle and allow the businesses and restaurants to enjoy that added traffic,” said Hagen Brody, City of Sarasota Commissioner.

While the festival will be in the middle of the park, the association still has the outside of the circle, including the $286,000 new tree. The tree was a grant from the city in order to replace the former 20-year-old tree that needed work.

