Sarasota County early voting locations announced ahead of Nov. 8 election

(Source: MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner has designated nine early voting locations.

These locations include the three elections offices in Sarasota, Venice and North Port, for the Nov. 8 General Election.

Any registered voter may choose to vote early in person, beginning Monday, October 24 through Sunday, November 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily at any one of the following locations:

  • Elections Office, Sarasota County Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota
  • Elections Office, R.L. Anderson Administration Center, Rm 114, 4000 Tamiami Trail S, Venice
  • Elections Office, Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port
  • North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd, Sarasota
  • Fruitville Public Library, 100 Apex Road, Sarasota
  • The Devyn Event Center, 7113 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
  • Bee Ridge Park, 4430 S Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota
  • Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave S, Venice
  • Shannon Staub Public Library / Suncoast Technical College, 4675 Career Lane, North Port - Please be aware that the Shannon Staub Public Library early voting location in North Port has moved to the adjoining Suncoast Technical College to accommodate ongoing disaster recovery operations at the library.

Voters who choose to vote early must present photo and signature identification upon check-in at the early voting site and prior to voting.

For more information or assistance, voters may call the elections office at 941.861.8619 or visit SarasotaVotes.gov.

