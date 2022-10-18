Advertise With Us
North Port dispels rumors of damaged water structure

Tuesday, the City of North Port correcting rumors being circulated by residents about a dam...
Tuesday, the City of North Port correcting rumors being circulated by residents about a dam breaking during Hurricane Ian.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Tuesday, the City of North Port corrected rumors being circulated by residents about a dam breaking during Hurricane Ian.

The city held a press conference to provide information about what actually happened and the efforts they’re making to repair it.

North Port Public Works Engineer explained Water Control Structure 106 didn’t sustain any damage. However, due to flooding and powerful winds, it caused erosion on one of its banks allowing water to flow around it.

“Winds coming from north to south slapping that water—which is very high up on our banks. It eroded around the structure. So there was no levy that fell down, there was no dam that broke—it was erosion around the edge of our nice concrete cap structure,” said Storm Water Manager Elizabeth Wong.

According to Wong—most of their systems were inherited from General Development Corporation which didn’t engineer their structures to withstand a 500-year storm like Ian. Rather, most were designed to withstand a 10-year storm.

The City Of North Port is working to rebuild and reinforce Water Control Structure 106 and others to accommodate a more violent storm.

JoAnne Andolina lives about a block away from where the structure took on the flood waters. Luckily, her home didn’t sustain any major damage. But, between the massive amount of rain water in her front yard and the rising river in her backyard she says she felt like her home was on an island.

“We saw it gradually climb up, climb up. We were a little bit of an island for a while but we were very fortunate,” she said.

ABC7 asked Elizabeth Wong how much the damage repair would cost, but she declined to answer at this time. She said, in part, they’re waiting to see if FEMA will accrue some of the cost before releasing that number.

