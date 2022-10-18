No bond reduction for man charged in fatal hit-and-run of teen

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The man accused in the fatal hit-and-run of a 13-year-old girl will not have his bond reduced.

On Aug. 15, David Change, 65, of Osprey, is alleged to have struck and killed a student at Pine View High School. Her family has requested we refer to her only as Lilly.

Lilly was struck as she rode her bike home from school. A witness helped investigators identify Chang, who was initially charged with charges including leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage and tampering with evidence. Chang posted bond and then left the state, investigators say.

When Lilly passed away, the charges were upgraded and Chang was arrested in Arkansas and extradited to Sarasota. He has been held on a $1 million bond.

Police say Chang drove to Tampa in the aftermath of the crash and attempted to have his windshield fixed.

Chang was in court Tuesday to ask for a reduction in the $1 million bail. Judge Donna Padar, citing evidence of Change’s conduct after his initial arrest ruled against the bond reduction.

Lilly’s family was in court, wearing a replica of Lilly’s favorite necklace.

“She wore it all the time, and we buried her with it, so we replicated it,” Lilly’s mother told ABC7.

Chang’s defense attorney has entered a not guilty plea. His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 4.

