Nathan Benderson Park’s Trick or Treat on the Lake coming next week!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nathan Benderson Park’s Trick or Treat on the Lake is fast approaching!

The event will be held at the park Tuesday Oct. 25 from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Halloween costumes, from spooky to silly, are highly encouraged for a night of trick-or-treating along the “candy trail.”

Children can also enjoy an area for interactive play, storytelling and live music, and “Hotel Transylvania” will play on our large video screen. The event is free, but parking on Regatta Island is $10 per vehicle.

