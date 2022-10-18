Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Nathan Benderson Park’s Trick or Treat on the Lake coming next week!

Halloween is coming to Nathan Benderson Park
Halloween is coming to Nathan Benderson Park(Nathan Benderson Park)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nathan Benderson Park’s Trick or Treat on the Lake is fast approaching!

The event will be held at the park Tuesday Oct. 25 from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Halloween costumes, from spooky to silly, are highly encouraged for a night of trick-or-treating along the “candy trail.”

Children can also enjoy an area for interactive play, storytelling and live music, and “Hotel Transylvania” will play on our large video screen. The event is free, but parking on Regatta Island is $10 per vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parrish woman dies in one-car crash
The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
City of Sarasota announces fall event calendar
Kristen Kay Watts
Woman charged in Skyway DUI crash ruled competent to proceed with case
Two men face attempted murder charges for allegedly firing into each other’s vehicles on a busy...
Drivers shoot daughters in Florida road rage confrontation

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Sarasota County early voting locations announced ahead of Nov. 8 election
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Manatee School For The Arts briefly placed on lockdown, all-clear given
Yard Waste
Venice reminds residents to properly prepare normal yard waste for pickup
COOLER WEATHER
Cold front moves through the Suncoast today