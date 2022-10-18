Advertise With Us
Manatee School For The Arts briefly placed on lockdown, all-clear given

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee School for the Arts went under a brief lockdown Tuesday morning after a threat began circulating, Palmetto Police said.

Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler say the threat was spread by word of mouth and social media. It was determined there was no indication of danger to students and the lockdown was lifted.

Some students are being disciplined in connection with this incident, Tyler said.

This follows an incident last week where a swatting prank was called in to Riverview High School in Sarasota.

