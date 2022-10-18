Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Manatee County assessing damage to administration building

Damage from Hurricane Ian in the Manatee County Administration Building
Damage from Hurricane Ian in the Manatee County Administration Building(Manatee County Gov)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Government is assessing damage to its administration building following Hurricane Ian.

The assessments show extensive damage to the 9th floor, which includes the offices belonging to County Commissioners and their aides.

As the water poured in, damage became more centralized and also affected the offices belonging to Property Management and Financial Management, located on the 8th and 7th floors respectively.

Even though the impact was less severe on floors 6 through 2, remediation efforts were still required.

