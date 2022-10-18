Manatee County assessing damage to administration building

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Government is assessing damage to its administration building following Hurricane Ian.

The assessments show extensive damage to the 9th floor, which includes the offices belonging to County Commissioners and their aides.

As the water poured in, damage became more centralized and also affected the offices belonging to Property Management and Financial Management, located on the 8th and 7th floors respectively.

Even though the impact was less severe on floors 6 through 2, remediation efforts were still required.

