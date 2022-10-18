Howl-o-ween movie night at Ed Smith Stadium

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, the Baltimore Orioles and the Sarasota Film Festival are announcing the date for will present Howl-O-Ween Movie Night Spooktacular.

This event will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 at Ed Smith Stadium.

Enjoy children’s games, activities, sensory area and community booths in the stadium concourse and on the baseball field from 5 p.m. until 6:45 p.m.

At 6:45 join the Orioles’ Bird for a Halloween costume parade around the bases. The feature movie, “Coco,” rated PG, will begin at 7 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket to enjoy the movie from the outfield or watch the movie from stadium seating. Entry at the left-field gate begins at 5 p.m.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring one non-perishable food item to benefit All Faiths Food Bank. One Blood will be onsite with their bus to take donations in the parking lot near the entrance. Children ages 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Concessions will be available and sealed water bottles are allowed. Coolers and outside food are not permitted inside the stadium. High heels, folding chairs and strollers are not allowed on the field.

