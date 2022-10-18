FWC rescues trapped manatee in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - Following natural disasters, manatees can become disoriented and trapped in canals and other bodies of waters.

Last week, wildlife biologists with Florida Fish and Wildlife received a report of a manatee entrapped in a retention pond system in Lee County, Fort Myers near Billy Creek. The manatee was rescued on Friday and is reportedly in good condition. After evaluation, the manatee was transported a few miles away to the Orange River where it was released.

The manatee was able to access the retention pond system during Hurricane Ian when water levels were high from excessive rain and storm surge and became trapped after levels began to recede. If you see an animal in need, contact Florida Fish and Wildlife to report any sick, injured, orphaned, or entrapped manatees by calling (888) 404-3922.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.