Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

FWC rescues trapped manatee in Fort Myers

Manatee Rescue
Manatee Rescue(FWC)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - Following natural disasters, manatees can become disoriented and trapped in canals and other bodies of waters.

Last week, wildlife biologists with Florida Fish and Wildlife received a report of a manatee entrapped in a retention pond system in Lee County, Fort Myers near Billy Creek. The manatee was rescued on Friday and is reportedly in good condition. After evaluation, the manatee was transported a few miles away to the Orange River where it was released.

The manatee was able to access the retention pond system during Hurricane Ian when water levels were high from excessive rain and storm surge and became trapped after levels began to recede. If you see an animal in need, contact Florida Fish and Wildlife to report any sick, injured, orphaned, or entrapped manatees by calling (888) 404-3922.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parrish woman dies in one-car crash
The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
City of Sarasota announces fall event calendar
Kristen Kay Watts
Woman charged in Skyway DUI crash ruled competent to proceed with case
Christmas Festival
St. Armands Christmas festival plans stir conversation

Latest News

Florida Division of Emergency Management
Uber to give free rides to designated Disaster Recovery Centers
David Chang appeared in Sarasota Court
No bond reduction for man charged in fatal hit-and-run of teen
Ed Smith Stadium
Howl-o-ween movie night at Ed Smith Stadium
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Man charged with abusing body of woman last seen in Florida