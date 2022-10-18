Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Cold front moves through the Suncoast today

By John Scalzi
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A powerful cold front is driving cold Canadian air southward across the United States and will set many low temperature records as far south as Alabama.

The cold air will prompt freeze warnings and watches across the Upper Mississippi Valley, the Ohio Valley, and the Deep South. The leading edge of the cold air will pass by in the late morning. You will know it has moved through when the winds shift to the northwest. It will take about 12 hours for the cooler and drier air to move in.

By tonight you will notice a difference with overnight lows dropping into the 50s. Average low temperatures for this time of year are in the upper 60s. By Wednesday our daytime high will be 68 -- about the same and our normal morning low temperature.

The air will be cooler but also drier. Todays morning and afternoon rain chances will vanish tomorrow and usher in a string of dry and sunny days. There will be a slow warm up into the upper 70s by the end of the work week and low 80s over the weekend, but the air will remain low in humidity.

