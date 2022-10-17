Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
UPDATE: Skeletal remains found off Apalachee are that of missing FSU dad

Jason Winoker
Jason Winoker(Tallahassee Police Department)
By Raghad Hamad , Ben Kaplan and Katie Kaplan
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Investigators believe the human remains found in a wooded area off Apalachee Parkway are that of a man missing more than a year.

A group of people discovered the skeletal remains Monday afternoon in the area near the 2600 block of Apalachee Parkway.

Police say preliminary findings indicate the remains are those of Jason Winoker, a Tampa man last seen in Aug. of 2021 a half mile away at the Sprinfield Suites Hotel.

Winoker was in Tallahassee with his family, dropping off one of his children at Florida State University.

His wife says her husband woke up groggy and disoriented around 1 a.m., grabbed his wallet and keys, and left their hotel room without his phone. He was not seen again.

The next day, the Tallahassee Police Department reported him as missing.

