A taste of fall is in the forecast

A TASTE OF FALL
A TASTE OF FALL
By John Scalzi
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We start the day with a humid wind developing out of the south and a mostly sunny sky. However, an approaching cold front will increase afternoon cloudiness and bring showers and gusty thunderstorms to the Suncoast by midafternoon.

Temperatures in the afternoon will be warm but slightly below the average for the day due to the extra cloud cover. Also, afternoon thunderstorms will help keep temperatures a few degrees cooler than yesterday. The showers will likely continue into the drive-time this evening before tapering off after sunset.

The cold front will slowly sink south and develop a low-pressure area along the Atlantic coast. This will cause another bout of overnight showers that could linger into Tuesday morning drive-time.

Rain will gradually come to an end as cooler air and drier air moves in and temperatures fall into the 50s Tuesday night with a high Wednesday in the upper 60s. The drier and cooler air will then linger into the end of the workweek before warming by the weekend.

The tropics remain calm.

