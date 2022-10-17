Advertise With Us
Suncoast Blood Center reopens in Venice

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast Blood Center has reopened its Venice blood center following Hurricane Ian.

Both the Venice and Port Charlotte locations were severely damaged by the storm. Nearly 3 weeks later after making repairs, the Venice center has reopened.

The Port Charlotte center remains closed as it sustained worse damage and will remain closed until further notice. There is still a great need for donations.

In the meantime, Suncoast Blood Center is working to supplement their supply with mobile drives.

