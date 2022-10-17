SMH establishes fund for employees affected by Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital has established an employee relief fund for staff members impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The SMH Employee Hurricane Relief Fund was set up to help health system employees severely impacted by Hurricane Ian, to alleviate financial impacts that won’t be fully covered by insurance or other benefit programs.

SMH is accepting applications for disaster relief until Nov. 1. Staff that suffered losses from Ian can fill out an application and apply for money that the SMH healthcare foundation has raised. The hospital says so far, they have already raised one million dollars. Staff will review applications starting Tuesday and distribute funds as quickly as possible.

You can learn more here.

