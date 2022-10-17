Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

SMH establishes fund for employees affected by Ian

(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital has established an employee relief fund for staff members impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The SMH Employee Hurricane Relief Fund was set up to help health system employees severely impacted by Hurricane Ian, to alleviate financial impacts that won’t be fully covered by insurance or other benefit programs.

SMH is accepting applications for disaster relief until Nov. 1. Staff that suffered losses from Ian can fill out an application and apply for money that the SMH healthcare foundation has raised.  The hospital says so far, they have already raised one million dollars. Staff will review applications starting Tuesday and distribute funds as quickly as possible.

You can learn more here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parrish woman dies in one-car crash
Sunny
Warm Sunday before a big Suncoast chill!
The Cape Hatteras National Seashore with the National Park Service shared photos on Facebook of...
Huge swarm of jellyfish washes up on beach
The 6th annual Big Mama's Collard Greens Festival.
Local chefs compete with their best collard green recipes
Kristen Kay Watts
Woman charged in Skyway DUI crash ruled competent to proceed with case

Latest News

A special operations team has been dispatched to Ft Myers
Sarasota County Fire dispatches unit to hard-hit Ft. Myers
Mayors Feed the Hungry
Mayors Feed The Hungry sets out to restock Suncoast food pantries
City of Sarasota announces fall event calendar
DeSantis speaks at Toledo Blade Elementary.
DeSantis to give $200M to Florida Schools Recognition Program