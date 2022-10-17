Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Sarasota County Fire dispatches unit to hard-hit Ft. Myers

A special operations team has been dispatched to Ft Myers
A special operations team has been dispatched to Ft Myers(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ft. Myers was hit incredibly hard by Hurricane Ian. The death toll in Lee County was over 50 as of last week.

The Sarasota County Fire Department was tasked by the state of Florida to deploy a Special Operations team to deal with Hazardous Materials in the Ft. Myers region.

The eight-person team left Monday morning for a 15-day deployment to assist local fire agencies and residents with incidents resulting from the impact of the storm.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parrish woman dies in one-car crash
Sunny
Warm Sunday before a big Suncoast chill!
The Cape Hatteras National Seashore with the National Park Service shared photos on Facebook of...
Huge swarm of jellyfish washes up on beach
The 6th annual Big Mama's Collard Greens Festival.
Local chefs compete with their best collard green recipes
Kristen Kay Watts
Woman charged in Skyway DUI crash ruled competent to proceed with case

Latest News

DeSantis speaks at Toledo Blade Elementary.
DeSantis to give $200M to Florida Schools Recognition Program
In this photo provided by Dr. Birgit Bodine, a staff member stands in a flooded hallway at HCA...
Port Charlotte hospital damaged by Ian reopens operating rooms, other services
A TASTE OF FALL
A taste of fall is in the forecast
wx11
First Alert Weather - 11pm October 16, 2022