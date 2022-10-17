Sarasota County Fire dispatches unit to hard-hit Ft. Myers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ft. Myers was hit incredibly hard by Hurricane Ian. The death toll in Lee County was over 50 as of last week.

The Sarasota County Fire Department was tasked by the state of Florida to deploy a Special Operations team to deal with Hazardous Materials in the Ft. Myers region.

The eight-person team left Monday morning for a 15-day deployment to assist local fire agencies and residents with incidents resulting from the impact of the storm.

