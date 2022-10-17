SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain returns Monday ahead of a strong cold front that will begin making its way through Florida. Rain should hit 50% of the Suncoast area beginning early Monday afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies despite some isolated showers Monday and Tuesday, with some thunderstorms. Highs will remain warm in the mid 80s then drop significantly Wednesday behind the cold front. The arriving colder air mass will bring back sunnier skies, lower dewpoints and colder temperatures mid week. Wednesday will be the coldest day, with a high of 70 and overnight low of 54. Temperatures will gradually creep back up to the 80′s for the weekend.

The Peace River in Zolfo Springs should drop below its flood stage on Monday, as well as the Myakka River at the Myakka River State Park. The Peace River in Arcadia should drop below its flood stage Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Tropics remain quiet for now. There is still a month and a half left in hurricane season.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.