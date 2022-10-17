Advertise With Us
Port Charlotte hospital damaged by Ian reopens operating rooms, other services


In this photo provided by Dr. Birgit Bodine, a staff member stands in a flooded hallway at HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Hurricane Ian swamped the Florida hospital from both above and below, the storm surge flooding its lower level emergency room while fierce winds tore part of its fourth floor roof from its intensive care unit, according to Bodine, who works there.(Source: Dr. Birgit Bodine via AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte hospital badly damaged by Hurricane Ian has cleared another hurdle in it’s own road to recovery, the hospital announced Monday.

HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital reopened several key services Monday, including the operating rooms, cardiac catheterization laboratories, interventional radiology, endoscopy and select inpatient services including the spine and orthopedics unit.

Emergency Services, laboratory and imaging services had resumed operation Oct. 10.

The hospital lost a layer of its roofing to sustained high winds during the storm, which caused water leaks that impacted areas of the building. They were forced to move 160 patients before the hurricane made landfall and suspend services.

“I want to thank our caregivers for their outstanding efforts over the last several weeks,” said Michael Ehrat, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital chief executive officer. “We are extremely grateful for the courageous frontline caregivers and support teams who continue to make a difference by ensuring we are able to provide compassionate care to this community, which we are so privileged to serve.”

