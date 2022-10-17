Port Charlotte hospital damaged by Ian reopens operating rooms, other services

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte hospital badly damaged by Hurricane Ian has cleared another hurdle in it’s own road to recovery, the hospital announced Monday.

HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital reopened several key services Monday, including the operating rooms, cardiac catheterization laboratories, interventional radiology, endoscopy and select inpatient services including the spine and orthopedics unit.

Emergency Services, laboratory and imaging services had resumed operation Oct. 10.

The hospital lost a layer of its roofing to sustained high winds during the storm, which caused water leaks that impacted areas of the building. They were forced to move 160 patients before the hurricane made landfall and suspend services.

“I want to thank our caregivers for their outstanding efforts over the last several weeks,” said Michael Ehrat, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital chief executive officer. “We are extremely grateful for the courageous frontline caregivers and support teams who continue to make a difference by ensuring we are able to provide compassionate care to this community, which we are so privileged to serve.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.