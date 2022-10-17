Parrish woman dies in one-car crash

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A 47-year-old Parrish woman was killed Sunday when her car went off the roadway on Old Tampa Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the woman was traveling west, approaching a left curve, west of Chin Road at about 5:15 p.m.

Her sedan went off the roadway and onto the grass shoulder. The vehicle hit a left curve sign support and three wooden utility poles before overturning.

She died at the scene, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

