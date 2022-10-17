Parrish woman dies in one-car crash
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A 47-year-old Parrish woman was killed Sunday when her car went off the roadway on Old Tampa Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Investigators say the woman was traveling west, approaching a left curve, west of Chin Road at about 5:15 p.m.
Her sedan went off the roadway and onto the grass shoulder. The vehicle hit a left curve sign support and three wooden utility poles before overturning.
She died at the scene, troopers said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.