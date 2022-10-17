Mayors Feed The Hungry sets out to restock Suncoast food pantries

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Food banks in Sarasota and Manatee Counties have been severely impacted by Hurricane Ian.

They have dipped into reserves and now, non-profits are low on food and funds as Thanksgiving approaches.

“Our food pantries are busy at work helping people who are in dire need. We made a decision to provide as much relief as possible. We just gave away more than $100,000 in Publix food gift cards to our local food pantries. This depleted all our funds that we have raised so far that would normally be given out during the holiday season,” said Scott Biehler, executive director of the Mayors’ Feed the Hungry Program.

The Mayors Feed the Hungry Program coordinates with 34 non-profit agencies in communities throughout Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Together the network provides food and grocery gift cards to local households facing food insecurity. Over the past 35 years, The MFTHP has distributed more than 600 tons of food and $4.2 million in food gift cards. But now, due to Hurricane Ian, the cupboards are nearly bare. Non-profit organizers are asking members of the community to donate in time for the holidays so more families can look forward to full bellies on Christmas. All donations stay in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

