Florida gas prices inching up as OPEC cuts production

The state average has now increased a total of 23 cents per gallon since Oct. 6.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Drivers faced another round of rising gas prices last week, as Florida gas prices increased 7 cents per gallon.

“Retail prices at the pump continued to adjust to the big jump in oil prices which occurred more than a week ago,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group.

The 17% oil price hike was largely in response to OPEC’s announcement that it would cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day in effort to raise oil prices, Jenkins said.

“The resulting gas price hike effectively erased any discounts created by the state gas tax holiday,” Jenkins said.

However, drivers are now paying $1.49 per gallon less than mid-June, when gasoline reached an all-time high of $4.89 per gallon. It now costs $51 to fill an average-sized 15-gallon tank of gasoline. That’s $22 less than what it cost when prices were at their peak during the summer.

Regional Prices

  • Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.55), Sebastian-Vero Beach ($3.43), Naples ($3.43)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.20), Pensacola ($3.26), Panama City ($3.30)

