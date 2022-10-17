FLHSMV recognizes National Teen Driver Safety Week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is recognizing National Teen Driver Safety Week in conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration .

Nearly half of the total crashes across Florida in 2021 involving a teen also included a passenger in the vehicle. Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for teens across the United States. Florida teens represent nearly 5% of Florida’s driving population; however, more than 11% of all motor vehicle crashes in Florida involved a teen driver in 2021.

The campaign, which runs Oct. 16-22, aims to educate teens and their caregivers on safe driving practices and remind them of the risks and responsibilities associated with driving.

Officials are urging parents to talk to their teens about speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving and wearing a seatbelt.

For tips on how to talk to teens about driving safety and other campaign resources, please visit FLHSMV’s teen driver webpage.

