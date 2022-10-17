Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
DeSantis to give $200M to Florida Schools Recognition Program

DeSantis speaks at Toledo Blade Elementary.
DeSantis speaks at Toledo Blade Elementary.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Toledo Blade Elementary in North Port to announce major funding awards for schools.

$200 million will go to schools that showed student growth and teaching experience in the 2021-2022 school year. This includes 24 schools in Sarasota County, including Toledo Blade who will receive $142,000.

To qualify, schools must improve a letter grade in the state’s rating system. DeSantis said 1,400 schools in Florida would get pieces of that funding.

The governor also answered questions from the media on issues still affecting the Suncoast from Hurricane Ian, including internet outages and power restoration. Sarasota County Schools had reopened in a phased rollout following the storm. The last two schools, Cranberry and Englewood Elementary, will open Tuesday.

