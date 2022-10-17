Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Cranberry and Englewood Elementary reopening Tuesday

(Jace Harper)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools has announced some changes for the reopening dates for two of its south county schools.

Due partly to supply chain issues and other unforeseen circumstances, Cranberry Elementary and Englewood Elementary Schools will reopen for students on Tuesday, October 18.

Atwater Elementary, Glenallen Elementary, Lamarque Elementary, Toledo Blade Elementary, Heron Creek Middle, Woodland Middle, North Port High School and Suncoast Technical College - North Port Campus will still open Monday, October 17.

You can visit the school’s video below:

