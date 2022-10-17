City of Sarasota announces fall event calendar

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota’s Parks and Recreation Department is announcing its fall festival.

Here are some of the city’s events to enjoy with friends and family!

Located at the Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex: 2650 Waldemere Street, Sarasota, FL 34239, (941) 263-6732

Located at the Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex: 2650 Waldemere Street, Sarasota, FL 34239, (941) 263-6732

Haunted Trail Carnival Friday, Oct. 21, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Join in on the frightfully fun games, tricks, and treats at the Arlington Park Haunted Trail Carnival. Enjoy carnival games, a costume parade, face painting, and much more along the park's half-mile walking trail - perfect for ages 2 to 13. Children under 5 years old must be always accompanied by an adult. Free, no registration required Facebook Event Page

Pumpkin SPLASH! Saturday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Take a swim and pick out your favorite pumpkin from our floating pumpkin patch. Bring your own supplies or use the decorations and carving tools provided. Each participant gets to take their pumpkin home. $10 per participant Parent/guardian assistance is required for pumpkin carving. Register at www.LetsPlaySarasota.com Facebook Event Page

Bark-O-Ween Thursday, Oct. 27, 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. The Arlington Paw Park's annual Bark-O-Ween event is sure to be a howling good time! Dress up your dog and walk in the judged costume parade for a chance to win dog-friendly prizes. Free Register at www.LetsPlaySarasota.com Facebook Event Page

Located at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex:1845 John Rivers (34th) St, Sarasota, FL 34234, (941) 263-6562

Trunk or Treat Wednesday, Oct. 26, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Bring the whole family for a ghoulishly good time at our annual Trunk or Treat at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex. Kids of all ages will enjoy a safe and spooky evening filled with fun, games, and candy! Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes and trunk decorations. Free, no registration required Facebook Event Page

