Charlotte County warns of unfamiliar animals, bites following natural disaster

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County is urging residents to be cautious with unfamiliar animals.

Following a natural disaster like Hurricane Ian, there is often an increased number of animal bites reported.

If you are adopting an abandoned animal, there is still a risk of aggression following displacement.

Even domestic animals have the potential to be bitten by wildlife that carry the virus and, potentially, become a source of infection to humans. If you have been bitten or scratched by an animal, please contact your local health department for further guidance, especially if you are unable to be seen in the Emergency Room.

Victims of animal bites should always immediately wash the wound with soap and water, then seek treatment and report the incident to both public health and animal control. Although the rabies virus has a long incubation period, it is vital to seek treatment right away.

An animal with rabies could infect other wild animals or domestic animals that have not been vaccinated against rabies. All domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies, and contact with all wildlife should be avoided, particularly bats, raccoons, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, and coyotes.

The following advice is issued:

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.

If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals by leaving pet food outside, or garbage cans open.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people and pets.

To avoid being bitten:

Dogs are more likely to bite other dogs than people; when walking your own pet dog, avoid areas where free-roaming dogs may be present.

If another dog attacks your dog, don’t put any part of your body between the dogs; consider carrying a stick or another sturdy object that you can safely use to try to keep the aggressive dog away.

Do not make eye-to-eye contact with a stray or aggressive acting dog.

Do not run or scream if a stray dog approaches you – be “still like a tree.” If you fall or are knocked to the ground by a dog, curl into a ball with your hands over your head and neck. Protect your face. Try to stay still and do not scream.

Report stray dogs to local authorities such as animal control.

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system that can cause paralysis and is fatal to warm blooded animals and humans. The virus is spread through saliva, and humans may become infected through a bite wound, scratch or exposure of a fresh cut to saliva of a rabid animal. The only treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies specific immune globulin and rabies immunization. Appropriate treatment started soon after the exposure will protect an exposed person from the disease.

