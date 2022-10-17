Watch: Manatee car theft suspect slashes K-9 with knife

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County K-9 is recovering from injuries after a suspected car thief slashed it with a knife before being apprehended, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say at about 4 p.m. Oct. 14, Christopher Darlington, 36, was spotted in a stolen car in the parking lot of the Walmart on State Road 64. When the driver saw deputies, he intentionally rammed a patrol vehicle with the stolen car, drove over a shopping cart corral and fled.

A sheriff’s office helicopter spotted the fleeing vehicle in the 3600 block of U.S. 301 running off the road and crashing into a fence.

Darlington climbed out of the vehicle and broke into an unoccupied house in the 3600 block of 27th Street East, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies surrounded the house but Darlington refused to surrender to deputies. When deputies entered the house, they found Darlington armed with two large knives in the master bedroom.

As the K-9 unit approached, Darlington swung the blades at K-9 Loki, cutting him on his nose and face. Darlington was quickly apprehended.

Loki, a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois, received 12 stitches to his face. He is expected to make a full recovery and be back to work in about two weeks. No other deputies were injured.

Deputies say they discovered a substance they suspect to be fentanyl on Darlington. They also found him to be in possession of stolen property taken from the residence.

Darlington had two outstanding warrants for contempt of court. He is now charged with a list of other crimes.

Possession of stolen vehicle

Aggravated battery on law enforcement officer

Felony criminal mischief

Armed burglary

Aggravated battery on police canine

Trafficking fentanyl

Warrant for contempt of court for DUI

Warrant for contempt of court for driving while license suspended

Christopher Darlington (Manatee County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.