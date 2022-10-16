Warm Sunday before a big Suncoast chill!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thunderstorms developed Saturday, including a little hail around Bradenton. Rain totals were as little as 0.04″ at SRQ to over a half inch in parts of Lakewood Ranch and Longboat Key.

Rain (Station)

Sunday will be warm, sunny, dry, and also our last really warm day for over a week. We’re tracking a strong cold front that will move south across Florida late Monday. We’ll get another round of showers and storms Monday into Tuesday morning. Behind that front, much cooler air settles in. Low temps to end the week will dip into the 50s and our dew points could drop to the 40s for a very Autumn feel to our weather.

Tracking the tropics, right now means tracking nothing. There are no disturbances in the Atlantic, Caribbean, or Gulf of Mexico. We still have over six weeks left in Hurricane Season, but for the immediate future, the tropics are quiet.

Tropical Outlook (Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.