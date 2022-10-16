Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee announces ‘Stuff the Bus’ event

Stuff the Bus event. COURTESY: Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee
Stuff the Bus event. COURTESY: Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee(Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee has announced a “Stuff the Bus” event to benefit The Food Bank of Manatee.

This event is a joint effort between United Way Suncoast, Publix, iHeart Media, the Herald Tribune, The School District of Manatee County, and Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee.

It will be presented by Mosaic and held at all Manatee County Publix stores on Sunday, Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Customers will be able to make nonperishable food donations to help “stuff the Manatee County School bus” parked at each of the locations. All donations collected benefit The Food Bank of Manatee, which is the largest hunger-relief organization and only food bank based in the county.

“With the increase in food insecurity due to the global pandemic, and as an independent food bank, we need the community to fill the shelves at The Food Bank of Manatee by donating non-perishable food items. Every donation given at this community-wide event stays right here in Manatee County to help local residents,” said Maribeth Phillips, President and CEO of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee. “Help us reach our goal of collecting 150,000 pounds of food on Sunday, Oct. 17.”

If you are interested in volunteering for this event, you can register by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 5
Homicide investigation underway on Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier
The Cape Hatteras National Seashore with the National Park Service shared photos on Facebook of...
Huge swarm of jellyfish washes up on beach
Helpers still on scene in North Port two weeks after Hurricane Ian.
Several store parking lots in North Port have workers camping out and others helping
A driver tried to pass another vehicle on State Road 70 and hit an oncoming SUV head-on
Two drivers killed in head-on crash on State Road 70
Authorities say a suspected drunken driver slammed into a gas station in L'anse Thursday evening.
Man dies after tractor-trailer slams into gas station, sets it ablaze

Latest News

Sunny
Warm Sunday before a big Suncoast chill!
thumbnail
Futurecast
ABC7 News at 11pm - October 16, 2022
ABC7 News at 7pm - October 16, 2022