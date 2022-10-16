Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee announces ‘Stuff the Bus’ event

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee has announced a “Stuff the Bus” event to benefit The Food Bank of Manatee.

This event is a joint effort between United Way Suncoast, Publix, iHeart Media, the Herald Tribune, The School District of Manatee County, and Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee.

It will be presented by Mosaic and held at all Manatee County Publix stores on Sunday, Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Customers will be able to make nonperishable food donations to help “stuff the Manatee County School bus” parked at each of the locations. All donations collected benefit The Food Bank of Manatee, which is the largest hunger-relief organization and only food bank based in the county.

“With the increase in food insecurity due to the global pandemic, and as an independent food bank, we need the community to fill the shelves at The Food Bank of Manatee by donating non-perishable food items. Every donation given at this community-wide event stays right here in Manatee County to help local residents,” said Maribeth Phillips, President and CEO of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee. “Help us reach our goal of collecting 150,000 pounds of food on Sunday, Oct. 17.”

If you are interested in volunteering for this event, you can register by clicking here.

