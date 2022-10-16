Local chefs compete with their best collard green recipes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The 6th annual Big Mama’s Collard Greens Festival took place on October 15th in the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex in Sarasota.

The event celebrated Cajun, Creole, Southern and Caribbean culture by allowing local chefs to serve their take on collard greens and other foods.

Chefs competed to make the best collard greens recipes, which were judged by a panel. Winners of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place took home prizes.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.