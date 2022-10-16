Advertise With Us
Hurricane Ian relief in Myaka City

Myakka Community Center aid
Myakka Community Center aid(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Myakka City Community Center continues to offer aid to those in need.

Representatives from FEMA are still at the Myakka City Community Center ready to assist anyone affected by Hurricane Ian.

Due to the storm, many people lost power at their homes, places of employment, and local stores.

Manatee county residents are still cleaning debris, drinking bottled water, and using agencies like FEMA Red Cross, Salvation Army, and local free food giveaways.

For details on how to apply for help contact FEMA at 1-800-621-3362.

