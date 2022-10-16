Advertise With Us
A Fun Day for Sunday with Warm Clear Skies

ABC7 News at 11pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The dewpoint drops into the upper 60′s on Sunday and clear, sunny skies will dominate the day. It will be a perfect day to hit the beach with only a 10% chance of rain closer to the evening. The surf will be around one to two feet with winds out of the east five to ten miles per hour. Expect a warm high of nearly 88 degrees, and less humid than Saturday.

In the Tropics, Earl has has lost it’s tropical storm strength after making landfall in southern Mexico. There are currently no disturbances to track as the tropics are fortunately quiet. Keep in mind we still have a month and a half left in Hurricane season.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

